Up-and-coming country artist Emma White discusses new single, rise to fame

Named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You To Need To Know,” Emma White has burst onto the music scene with her genre-bending sound that offers a new take on modern country/pop. She co-owns the label Whitehouse Records and most recently released the single, “If You’re In It,” which was quickly added into regular rotation with Radio Disney Country and highlighted by national radio personality, Bobby Bones (The Bobby Bones Show), who featured the tune on his Women of iHeartCountry segment. White caught up with New Mexico Living to talk more about her rise to fame and what the future holds for this up-and-coming star.

