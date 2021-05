What started as a fun, destressing hobby for a 12-year-old girl quickly blossomed into a busy baking business that required some extra hands. Sugar N Glitz was started by 12-year-old Genesis Hernandez during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now business is booming for the state’s first dessert-only mobile food truck. Owners Genesis and Norma Hernandez discuss how this hobby turned into a thriving business.

