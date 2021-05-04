Food Network’s Martita Jara-Ferrer shares ideas on celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner, and people of all backgrounds are coming together to celebrate with an increased desire to honor Mexican history and culture. Food Network Star’s Martita Jara-Ferrer joins New Mexico Living to share how we can do just that by cooking an authentic recipe.

Martita showcased her talent on Season 8 of Food Network Star. She began working in her family’s restaurant business at a young age, with her mom’s authentic Mexican home cooking inspiring her culinary passion. Martita’s parents moved to the United States two years before she was born, and she credits them with her work ethic and perseverance. Martita attended a few semesters of culinary school, but most of her skills are self-taught. She loves to entertain and cooks with loads of Mexican flavor.

