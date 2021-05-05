Kids’ craft gift ideas for Mother’s Day

Aunt Goodie is an online store that sells creativity-fueled gifts for kids and fun-loving adults. The business was started by Albuquerque resident Nancy Martira, during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way for parents to keep kids creatively and socially engaged during a time of social distancing. Aunt Goodie also makes it easy for grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends to send awesomely fun gifts to the kids they love whether they live down the block or across the country. Martira joins New Mexico Living to dive into the Aunt Goodie business as well as get some fun ideas for the kids to craft for Mother’s Day.

