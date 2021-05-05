Local band Red Mesa launches official beer, discusses unique sound

If you’re into hardcore rock ‘n roll, then do we have something for you. Red Mesa is a psychedelic, heavy desert rock trio from Albuquerque, New Mexico, who churn out hook-laden jams and blistering live performances as only a band from the actual desert can. Recently, the band celebrated the release of their official beer “Disharmonious Red IPA” with High and Dry Brewing. New Mexico Living caught up with the band to talk about their unique sound, their official beer, and the challenges they were able to overcome during the pandemic.

