Tips on how to get your dental health back on track

Our teeth have such an important role to play in our lives. They not only help us chew food and help us talk and speak clearly, but also play a large part in our appearance and give our face its shape. Healthy teeth can give us greater confidence, as well as influence our social lives, careers, and relationships. Yet often, we take them for granted.

Quarantining has kept us safe from COVID-19, but unfortunately it has apparently led to some lax dental habits. In fact, A survey commissioned by the American Association of Endodontists revealed that more than half of Americans said the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to put off general dental checkups, which can lead to serious oral health problems.

The survey also showed that the pandemic is taking its toll on those working or studying remotely when it comes to changes to their daily dental hygiene routine. Significant findings include:

31% were snacking more on sweets

1 in 4 said they waited until later in the morning to brush their teeth, while 21% didn’t brush in the morning at all

43% of millennials surveyed indicating that working from home or attending virtual classes from home led to disruptions to their usual dental hygiene habits during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

These poor dental habits make teeth more vulnerable to cracks and chips while eating, accidental trauma, and decay.

