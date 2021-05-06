Nominate a nurse today for the New Mexico Nursing Excellence Awards

Supporting nursing while improving the health of New Mexicans across the state. That is the mission of the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence. With Nurse Appreciation Week kicking off on May 6, Board President Maribeth Thornton provides details on the Nursing Excellence Awards and how you can nominate a hardworking nurse today.

The purpose of the New Mexico Nursing Excellence Awards is to recognize excellence in nursing practice and honor nurses for their contributions to their organizations, communities, and the state. Created by nurses for nurses, the Nursing Excellence Awards have honored over 2,700 New Mexico nurse nominees since its creation in 2005.

Nursing Excellence Awards are given in 19 nursing specialties to recognize excellence in practice. In addition, there are special awards which include: The “Touch a Life” Award celebrates the special relationship between nurses and their patients. The prestigious New Mexico Distinguished Nurse of the Year Award is presented to an individual whose practice exemplifies the best of the nursing profession. The Nursing Legend Award pays tribute to retired nurse leaders whose lifetime achievements have significantly contributed to the profession.

A call for nominations is announced in May of each year, during Nurses Week, with nominations accepted through early September. Anyone can nominate a nurse for an award. The nominations are blinded and evaluated based on established criteria by a committee of professional nurses from around the state. To find out how to nominate a nurse, go to their website at www.nmnursingexcellence.org.

