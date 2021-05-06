‘Parents Who Host, Lose the Most’ campaign aims to stop underage drinking

Parents Who Host, Lose the Most. That is the name of a new campaign that is raising awareness when it comes to underage drinking and the consequences that can come from it. Environmental Health Manager George Schroeder gives a deep look into the campaign, and how it works.

Parents Who Host, Lose The Most: Don’t Be a Party to Teenage Drinking is a program that provides parents with accurate information about the health and safety risks associated with underage drinking and the legal consequences of providing alcohol to minors. Underage drinking increases during celebratory times, such as homecoming, holidays, prom, and graduation, and the program encourages parents and the community to send a unified message that teen alcohol consumption is not acceptable. It is illegal, unsafe, and unhealthy for anyone under age 21 to drink alcohol.

To find out more about this campaign, as well as tips on safer ways to celebrate, go to bernco.gov/donothost.

Like this: Like Loading...