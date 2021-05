It is a never-ending need for New Mexicans. Vitalant has been securing blood donations in the metro for years, and the need during the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, skyrocketed. Yet, while things are getting better in our response to COVID-19, the need for donors has not led up. New Mexico Living’s Chad Brummett and Alexis Romero went under the needle to show you how easy and relatively painless the process can be.

