What’s going on in May with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

New members, a procurement series, and more. Chief Development Officer Shannon Jacques with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) gave a look at all that they have going on in May and what the COVID-19 tier changes in the state mean for them moving forward.

The AHCC is preparing for the second cohort of their Procurement Series. They will host six weekly classes that will unlock the mysteries and opportunities of doing business with Federal, State, County, City, and other Local Municipalities and Anchor Institutions of New Mexico. Head to their website for more information.

Saturday, May 8, join the AHCC’s “StaycationABQ” series as you hike the La Luz Trail. You’ll start the day with a boxed lunch with Jason’s Deli at the La Luz trailhead. Bring a blanked and enjoy lunch picnic-style, or tailgate it. Then you’ll hike the La Luz Trail in the Sandia Mountains. Hike on your own or with a group, at your own pace and as far as you’d like. You’ll then head over to the Staybridge Suites Albuquerque North to freshen up for dinner. You’ll wrap up by celebrating Mother’s Day with a dinner at Mimi’s Bistro and Bakery. Head to their website for more details and to register.

On May 15, join the AHCC for their #CutlrueABQ Storytellers Culture Series. This month they are featuring Fresco Muralist Frederico Vigil. Visit their website for more information and to register for this event.

Wrapping up the month of May with their Daycation Destination series on May 22. You’ll start off your day by meeting at the Best Western Plus. You’ll then head over to the Kasha-Katuwe Ten Rocks National Monument. Lunch will be provided by Jason’s Deli and AHCC Convention and Tourism. You’ll then end the day by heading back to the Best Western Plus. Visit their website for more information and to register for this event.

