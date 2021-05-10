Bin Butlers cleans and disinfects your trash bins

Bin Butlers is a brand new, affordable, local service you never knew you needed. They are a Trash Bin Cleaning and pressure washing service and although this service has been available all over the country for more than a decade, it is a newer service to the New Mexico area. Owner and Operator of Bin Butlers J.R. Rodriguez discussed how his company has become a useful resource for the community.

Bin Butler’s state-of-the-art truck is fully equipped with a self-contained pressure washing unit as well as patented 360-degree steam cleaning heads for the bin cleaning. The steps for bin cleaning include curbside cleaning visit, cleaning and disinfect, and deodorize.

