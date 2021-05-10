Internet cookies: What are they and how do they work?

Most of us have a phone or some sort of device that we can get the Internet on. On these devices are things called “Internet cookies.” Internet cookies were designed to be a reliable mechanism for websites to remember information or to record the user’s browsing activity. So what does this all mean particularly when it comes to our privacy? Adam Greenhood from AdWallet discusses Internet cookies and how they work, what they mean, and what they should mean to us.

AdWallet is a New Mexico start-up with 200,000 members all over the United States, with over 50,000 in New Mexico. They allow advertisers to reward consumers in cash when they choose to spend time exploring a brand. To participate, users can download the AdWallet app which will then ask questions that are designed to find out what type of advertising you’d like to see. When there is an ad that is right for you, users will receive a text that sends a link so you can watch an ad.

