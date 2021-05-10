The Roadrunner New Mexico Theater Festival goes virtual

Flower and Bone Productions was formed to produce one-actor plays and present them in communities in surrounding states. On top of that, they also work to facilitate the development and production of new works by New Mexico playwrights. Director & Actor Carolyn Wickwire discussed more on the one-actor plays and highlights the upcoming Roadrunner New Mexico Theater Festival.

The Roadrunner New Mexico Theater Festival is a staged reading festival of new plays by New Mexico playwrights. This year’s festival starts May 14 – 16 at 7:30 p.m. Each day, participants will be able to view the top three winning plays that will be produced in May, streaming online:

May 14 : shatteRED, by Damon Carbajal, directed by Talia Pura

: shatteRED, by Damon Carbajal, directed by Talia Pura May 15 : Good Blood, by Ned Dougherty, directed by Angela Wilson

: Good Blood, by Ned Dougherty, directed by Angela Wilson May 16: Hunker Down, by Robert Benjamin, directed by Duchess Dale

The event will be free on Zoom. Register online through their website. Viewers can also donate online in support of the festival.

