Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer goes over the ‘most important meal of the day’

We have all heard the saying “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” Yet, many of us walk out the front door every morning, without having a single thing to eat. So, how important is breakfast really and how can our lack of breakfast affect the rest of our day moving forward? Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well joins the New Mexico Living kitchen set to break down whether or not breakfast actually is important or not and what we should be doing.
Healthy breakfast foods include:
- Eggs
- Greek yogurt
- Coffee
- Oatmeal
- Chia seeds
- Berries
- Nuts
- Green tea
- Protein Shake/Smoothie
- Flaxseed
- Fruit
- Cottage cheese
Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.
