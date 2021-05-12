Animal Humane New Mexico highlights Pet of the Week, Bingo

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private, nonprofit animal welfare organization caring for and re-homing over 4,000 homeless cats and dogs from across the state each year and providing many resources for pets and pet owners in New Mexico. If you’re in the market for a furry, four-legged friend, they want to help you out. Animal Humane Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets stops by to show off this week’s Pet of the Week as well as discuss more information on their upcoming Feline Fiesta Fundraiser event.

Bingo is a 3-years-old Boxer American Pitbull mix who is very well trained. He knows commands like “sit” and is very focused and attentive when it comes to training. He also adores other dogs. If you’re interested in adopting Bingo, or any other available pets, head straight to animalhumanenm.org, fill out an online adoption application, then a member of the team will reach out to you for a phone interview, then do an in-person adoption appointment if you decide that pet could be a great fit for you.

The Center at Animal Humane New Mexico is celebrating its 2nd anniversary. The Center is Animal Humane’s Doggie Daycare, Training & Boarding facility. All proceeds that go to The Center supports pets like Bingo and all of their many programs.

June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and Animal Humane New Mexico will be hosting their second online Feline Fiesta Fundraiser. The virtual event is June 1 – 6 with a virtual silent auction, Kitten Yoga, and more.

