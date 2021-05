With four locations throughout the state, Sew Easy Sewing is a family-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned business. They sell baby lock brand sewing machines, sergers, and embroidery machines, along with quilting fabrics, needles, and supplies. Vice President and Managing Member Krisann Robles discusses the history of Sew Easy Sewing, what they do, and why choosing a local sewing machine retailer is better than using a big name box store.

