Country music star Thomas Rhett wants to help your kids get outside

Between online school, gaming and TV, kids are spending hours, maybe days cooped up inside staring at a screen. We all know some of the benefits of fresh air and time outdoors, but studies show that actually spending time outside builds confidence in kids, promotes happiness and creativity, teaches responsibility, and even reduces stress and fatigue. Multi-platinum country star, dad, and avid outdoorsman, Thomas Rhett is on a mission to help kids discover all of the fun and adventure that awaits them outside.

A new survey shows that a strong majority of today’s parents believe their family doesn’t spend enough time outside, and when their kids do get into the fresh air, almost half of the parents report that their kids find the outdoors boring. Thomas Rhett is on a mission to help change that. He is part of The Outsideologist Project, from the makers of Claritin, that aims to get 1.2 million kids to spend an extra hour outside each week.

Like this: Like Loading...