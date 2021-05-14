Crown Jewels and Coin hosts 2021 Verragio Trunk Show

Crown Jewels and Coin is Albuquerque’s bridal jewelry specialist. The family-owned and operated business is cordially inviting you to a special jewelry trunk show, featuring one of the most prominent names in the jewelry game.

On May 14 -15, Crown Jewels and Coin will be hosting their 2021 Verragio Trunk Show. There they will be showing the latest and hottest Verragio styles and offer in-store special financing. There will also be deals on center diamonds, and gift bags with every ring. Plus, if you spend $2,000 or more, you’ll get a $500 gift card. Schedule a private appointment or drop by the store for safe shopping from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call them at 505-884-4888.

