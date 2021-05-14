Los Foodies Magazine launching new website, giveaway program

Los Foodies Magazine is a publication that promotes New Mexico’s food and beverage industry. They cover farmers, ranchers, caterers, chefs, restaurants, and everything in between. Now, they are launching a brand-new website. Founder of Los Foodies Magazine, Eric Martinez, discusses who they are and more details on the upcoming launch.

The new website is set to launch on June 1. In the meantime, Los Foodies Magazine has launched its giveaway program. Every week on their Facebook page, Facebook groups, Instagram, and Twitter, they will be giving away food products and gift certificates from local sponsors. Make sure to follow them for your next chance to win.

