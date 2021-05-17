End the stigma around mental health during Mental Health Month

May is Mental Health Month and did you know that one in five people will find themselves afflicted with a mental illness in their lifetime? And fewer than half of those patients will seek treatment? This is a statistic the New Mexico Department of Health is looking to change. Shayna Klassen discusses May being Mental Health Month and the path to wellness collaboration they are a part of.

The State of New Mexico considers the mental health of the communities vital to thriving, safe families, and acknowledges that mental health is just health care. Join them to take the pledge to end the stigma around mental health and encourage others to take the pledge at doseofwellness.com/.

