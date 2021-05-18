‘For the One’ hosts ‘Vulnerable No More’ event

Each year, it’s estimated that between 14 thousand and 18 thousand foreign nationals are trafficked into the United States. The number of U.S. citizens trafficked within the country each year is even higher with an estimated 200 thousand American children at risk for trafficking into the sex industry. In Albuquerque, For the One is both an action-based sex trafficking prevention ministry and a Phase 3 survivor support program. For the One founder, Toya Kaplan discusses what’s been done to put an end to this horrific crime.

On Friday, June 18, For the One will be hosting their free “Vulnerable No More” event. The event is for females only, ages 12 years or older. It begins at 6 pm and is at Legacy Church and attendees have the option for in-person or attend virtually. People interested must register to attend in-person. To find out more information, go to vulnerablenomore.org.

