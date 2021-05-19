Navajo Nation’s efforts in early childhood mental health

Promoting wellness with an emphasis on social-emotional development. The I-LAUNCH project is being put into action on the Navajo Nation, in an effort to reach their younger population.

Navajo Project Indigenous LAUNCH (Linking Actions for Unmet Needs in Children’s Health) grant is housed within the Navajo Nation Office of Special Education & Rehabilitation Services under the Department of Diné. Navajo Project I-LAUNCH consists of eight goals contributing to the development and sustainability of an early childhood system across the Navajo Nation in collaboration and coordination with early childhood programs serving young children and families. Their purpose is to promote the wellness of young children prenatally to eight years of age by addressing all wellness domains (physical, social, emotional, cognitive, spiritual and behavioral development) with an emphasis on social-emotional development.

For more information on Navajo Project I-LAUNCH call 928-871-6338 or email at navajoprojectlaunch@nndode.org.

