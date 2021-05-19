Wraparound CARES helps New Mexico youth with mental challenges

Providing a comprehensive, family-driven way of responding when children or youth experience serious mental or behavioral challenges. That’s the mission of the New Mexico Wraparound CARES program. Clinical Manager Rosella McCaffrey discusses how the program works.

Wraparound CARES puts the child or youth and family at the center. With support from a team of professionals and natural supports, the family’s ideas and perspectives about what they need and what will be helpful drive all of the work in Wraparound.

High-Fidelity Wraparound is an evidence-based approach to intensive care coordination. It is designed for young people with complex needs and/or multiagency involvement. It serves young people between the ages of 15-25, Bernalillo County residents, and must posses either one ore more system involvement or a current SED (severe emotional disorder) or SMI (severe mental illness).

