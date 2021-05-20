Take the #PathToWellnessPledge for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. With that, the Indian Affairs Department is working with sister agencies, as well as Dose of Wellness, to increase public awareness, provide helpful resources, and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Lynn Trujillo, Cabinet Secretary for the Indian Affairs Department discusses more the #PathToWellnessPledge and how it’s getting results.

Take the #PathToWellnessPledge by visiting www.doseofwellness.com. Reach out to a family, friend, neighbor, or someone in the community and check in on them and offer help. Taking the pledge is that simple.

Like this: Like Loading...