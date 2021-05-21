‘Is sharing my data something I should be worried about?’ AdWallet explains

A few weeks ago, Apple told Facebook that it would allow iPhone users to opt-out of sharing their data with Facebook and other apps. Facebook estimated that 30% of users would elect to do this. This leads to the question; is sharing my data something I should be concerned about? AdWallet CEO Adam Greenhood discusses what purpose sharing data serves.

AdWallet is a New Mexico start-up with 200,000 members all over the United States, with over 50,000 in New Mexico. They allow advertisers to reward consumers in cash when they choose to spend time exploring a brand. To participate, users can download the AdWallet app which will then ask questions that are designed to find out what type of advertising you’d like to see. When there is an ad that is right for you, users will receive a text that sends a link so you can watch an ad.

