NMECECD discusses importance of infant mental health

The Family Infant Toddler Program provides early intervention services to over 14 thousand children from birth to age three who have or are, at risk of developmental delay. Jovanna Archuleta discusses what exactly infant mental health is and how this program is helping families in a major way.

The Family Infant Toddler program provides a statewide early intervention system in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) Part C. FIT provides early intervention services to over 14,000 children from birth to age three who have or, are at risk of a developmental delay-as well as their families. Anyone who has a concern about a child’s development can make a referral, including parents, guardians, foster parents, other family members, teachers, doctors, home visitors and child care providers. Services are provided at no-cost to the family.

