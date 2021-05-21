NMECECD discusses Statewide Infant Early Childhood Mental Health Report

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as much as we talk about looking out for our mental health as adults, it’s equally as important for the little ones as well. Elizabeth Groginsky, Cabinet Secretary for the Early Childhood Education and Care Department discusses more on the department and how they are supporting the mental health of both parents and children.

Under the leadership of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her Children’s Cabinet, the Early Childhood Education and Care Act, which created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) was signed into law in 2019. The Act created an Assistant Secretary for Native American Early Education and Care focusing on strengthening early childhood services to the 23 Pueblos, Tribes and Nations of New Mexico. As a new state agency that focuses on our littlest New Mexicans-prenatal to age five, they we know the importance of the secure and positive interactions children need to support their development and life long learning.

Their agency, in it’s infancy, has established many supports that elevate the professional development for teachers and parents to continue to nurture the mental, physical and spiritual health of infants, toddler and young children- but also know teachers and parents need that support as well.

