The 2021 Enchantment Awards honors schools’ commitment to performing arts

Honoring students, teachers, and schools for their commitment to the performing arts. The 2021 Enchantment Awards are back this year, with a full slate of work to be recognized. Co-Producer Terry Davis provides all the details on this year’s Enchantment Awards.

The New Mexico High School Musical Theatre Awards presents these talented young performers with a unique opportunity to advance their education and careers in musical theatre, all while supporting the inclusion of musical theatre performance specifically and drama generally in our state’s high schools.

