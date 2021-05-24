Jenn Cody Martin is recipient of Good Neighbor Award for work with domestic violence

Recognizing those who go above and beyond for the community, the Good Neighbor Award recognizes local realtors for their charitable impact on the community. The latest recipient of this award is Jenn Cody Martin. She received the award for her contributions to the Domestic Violence Resource Center and has dedicated hundreds of hours towards helping victims break the cycle of domestic violence. Jenn Cody Martin discusses her work and all she does for the community.

The incidence of domestic violence tends to be 10% higher in New Mexico than the national average. And 30-40% of that violence is witnessed by children in the family. Domestic Violence Resource Center provides support in numerous ways; from assigning advocates to help with legal paperwork like restraining orders to educating victims on how to be financially independent from their abuser to providing education on parenting and support groups. In addition, they provide education to other professionals and schools to assist them in identifying the warning signs.

In 2021, the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR) celebrates its 100 Year Anniversary. On July 11, 1921, the National Association of REALTORS® approved the Albuquerque Real Estate Board with a roster of just 20 members. Throughout the years, the Association has undergone several name changes as its geographic boundaries have expanded to include areas in Bernalillo, Valencia, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Torrance County.

Today GAAR is the largest local professional trade association in Central New Mexico with over 4,300 members pledged to a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Established in 1921, GAAR is the Voice for Real Estate for the Greater Albuquerque Area and the trusted source for accurate real estate market data and trends.

