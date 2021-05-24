Steak and Cheese Pull-Aparts with Smith’s Food and Drug

Looking for a quick, easy, and affordable meal for dinner tonight? Smith’s Chef Jackson is here to show a recipe that combines traditional Philly Cheesesteak flavors in a non-traditional way.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. Kroger thin-sliced steak
- 1 tbsp. oil
- ½ small onion, minced
- 1 tsp. garlic, minced
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 4 slices American cheese, cut into 16 equal-sized pieces
- 2 tbsp. butter, melted
- 16 oz. tube flaky biscuit dough
- 2 tbsp. everything bagel seasoning
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 375. Spread a little oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet set over med-high heat. When the pan is hot add the onions and cook3-4 minutes or until they start to brown. Add the steak, garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook as you shred the meat with a spatula. Once the steak is browned, remove the pan from the heat and remove the cooked steak, and set aside.
- Divide the biscuit dough into 8 pieces and then peel each one in half lengthwise to create 16 equal-sized dough disks. Clean out the cast iron skillet and rub it with some oil to coat all sides.
- Place a piece of cheese on each dough disk followed by evenly distributing the steak mixture on each dough piece. Fold the dough around the filling and seal the edges to form a ball. Place the balls in one layer on the skillet so they are touching each other.
- Brush the melted butter on top of the dough and sprinkle on the everything bagel seasoning. Place in the oven to bake 22-25 minutes or until they are golden brown. Remove from the oven and let them rest 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
Categories: Community, Living Show