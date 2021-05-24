Community

Steak and Cheese Pull-Aparts with Smith’s Food and Drug

Looking for a quick, easy, and affordable meal for dinner tonight? Smith’s Chef Jackson is here to show a recipe that combines traditional Philly Cheesesteak flavors in a non-traditional way.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. Kroger thin-sliced steak
  • 1 tbsp. oil
  • ½ small onion, minced
  • 1 tsp. garlic, minced
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • 4 slices American cheese, cut into 16 equal-sized pieces
  • 2 tbsp. butter, melted
  • 16 oz. tube flaky biscuit dough
  • 2 tbsp. everything bagel seasoning

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 375.  Spread a little oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet set over med-high heat.  When the pan is hot add the onions and cook3-4 minutes or until they start to brown.  Add the steak, garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook as you shred the meat with a spatula.  Once the steak is browned, remove the pan from the heat and remove the cooked steak, and set aside.
  2. Divide the biscuit dough into 8 pieces and then peel each one in half lengthwise to create 16 equal-sized dough disks.  Clean out the cast iron skillet and rub it with some oil to coat all sides.
  3. Place a piece of cheese on each dough disk followed by evenly distributing the steak mixture on each dough piece.  Fold the dough around the filling and seal the edges to form a ball.  Place the balls in one layer on the skillet so they are touching each other.
  4. Brush the melted butter on top of the dough and sprinkle on the everything bagel seasoning. Place in the oven to bake 22-25 minutes or until they are golden brown.  Remove from the oven and let them rest 5 minutes before serving.  Enjoy!

