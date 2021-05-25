Earn your BS in Nursing today with Brookline College

At Brookline College in Albuquerque, their mission is to provide you with more than a degree or a diploma as a healthcare professional. Instead, the goal is to help you achieve your dreams for a brighter future. Dean of Nursing Shevonne Scott discusses more on Brookline College, specifically their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Students benefit from BSN courses that combine traditional classroom instruction with clinical experiences through our state-of-the-art lab simulations and other hands-on exercises. Students will also learn how to assess, plan, implement, and evaluate patient care within various clinical settings, including hospitals, community health agencies, and clinics. Graduates are eligible to take the NCLEX-RN exam to become a licensed Registered Nurse(RN). This pre-licensure nursing program also prepares students to continue their education and earn a Master’s Degree in Nursing. Nursing students can earn an accelerated BSN degree in as little as 128 weeks (just under 30 months).

Brookline College has two convenient locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, each with recently updated simulation labs that immerse our students in real-world healthcare environments. The main campus is located just west of the Rio Grande on US RTE 66, minutes away from all the major highways.

