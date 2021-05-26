Animal Humane New Mexico shows pet of the week, highlights Feline Fiesta event

Who doesn’t love four-legged, furry friends? Animal Humane New Mexico is open for business, with all sorts of animals looking for their forever homes. Events and Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets introduces this week’s Pet of the Week and discusses their Feline Fiesta.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Nooka. He is a year-old Boxer Cross who is looking for his forever home. He’s pretty active and likes to run and jump and play. What he would really like is for someone to be active with him. He can fetch for you and can learn a new game. If you think you’re interested in adopting Nooka, visit their website and fill out an online adopter application and someone will contact you for an interview and appointment scheduling.

Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting their second annual online Feline Fiesta. This online fundraiser is presented by Animal Humane’s partner, the Albuquerque Cat Clinic, and this three-day event is all about helping raise money for Animal Humane while finding loving forever homes for cats.

The online event is June 1-6 and will feature a virtual silent auction, Kitten Yoga, and more. For every individual that donates $10 or more, Animal Humane New Mexico will provide a free, downloadable and printable Creative Cat Coloring Poster designed by local artist, Mary Lambert. You can also celebrate in style with their limited edition “Purr-sonal Paw-ty” Package for $25. Go to felinefiesta.org for more information.

