CYFD discusses importance of infant mental health

The Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) provides an array of intervention and prevention services, and is the behavioral health authority for all children under the age of 18 in New Mexico. Soledad Martinez from CYFD discusses what they are doing when it comes to infant mental health.

The mission of IMH is to ameliorate the transmission of intergenerational trauma between parents and Infants through effective dyadic and triadic clinical work. CYFD BHS IECMHS has elected Child-Parent Psychotherapy (CPP) as the clinical intervention model for services, as it is the only Evidence-Based Practice for infants 0-3 who have experienced trauma.

