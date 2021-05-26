Hacienda Home Centers opens new location in Albuquerque

Founded back in 1975 by three brothers, Robert, Roy, and Felix Sanchez, Hacienda Home Centers specializes in providing hardware and building material needs to retail, commercial, and government customers. Marketing and Government Sales Representative Falina Torres discusses HHC Supply, a division of Hacienda Home Centers, and what sets them apart from the rest.

At Hacienda Home Centers, they offer a variety of materials such as plumbing, electrical, hardware, maintenance repair and operation, and paint. They also offer a variety of services such as paint mixing and matching, key cutting services, Hilti tool rental, construction fence rental, and they deliver. They have three locations; one in Espanola, Las Vegas, and their newest location in Albuquerque off of Gibson. Visit their website for more information.

