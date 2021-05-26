PC Place updates what’s going on in the computer and tech world

Solving all your tech problems. The PC Place has been in business for 20 years in the Duke City. If something is broken or needs maintenance, they are the place to go. President Stephen Armijo provides an update on what’s going on in the world of computers these days.

The PC Place has been helping people with their technological needs since 1993. Enthusiastic to join the computer revolution in the ’90s, they were the first computer retail and repair store to locate in the Albuquerque area. They are proud to say they have served multiple generations of computer users and look forward to more.

Its mission is to sell, service, and upgrade computer equipment of high quality at reasonable prices. In addition, this company intends to maintain a superior and well-trained team of committed individuals with a positive and caring attitude. This group will utilize their creative ingenuity to solve problems and provide efficient solutions while establishing and maintaining lasting relationships with customers. With this combination, they believe they can provide quality products and services that the customer cannot get anywhere else.

Like this: Like Loading...