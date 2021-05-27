Adobe Theatre streaming ‘AdobeFest: Life in a Box’ virtually

Adobe Theater is proud to present “AdobeFest 2021: Life in a Box.” This is a series of six original and innovative ten-minute plays, written by local playwrights. The plays loosely address the theme of experiencing life in a somewhat confined space of the present. Director Nancy Sellin discusses how these plays are funny and also endearing and are “sure to tickle your fancy.”

AdobeFest will stream video-on-demand from Saturday, May 29 trough Sunday, June 6. If you had already previously purchased tickets, your tickets will still be good. If you haven’t, you can purchase tickets on their website.

