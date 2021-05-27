The Summer Food Program kicks off in June

Taking care of our local kids this summer. The Summer Food Program in the Duke City is back this year, and due to the pandemic, there will be some slight changes. Community Program Specialist Jeffrey Anderson discussed all the details.

The Summer Food Program is set to begin on Tuesday, June 1 at 33 locations around the country. The community centers, parks, and county facilities will be serving breakfast and lunch five days per week until August 6. No registration is required for the program and each breakfast and lunch will be served on a grab-n-go basis. Parents can drive-thru at each location and every child in the car will receive a breakfast and/or lunch. Go to bernco.gov/summerlunch to find out more information.

