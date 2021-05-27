What is the ACE score and how does it help recognize trauma in youth?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and for that, New Mexico Living has been taking a closer look at all the resources available in the Duke City. CYFD Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock discusses the ACE Score and how it helps recognize trauma in young people.

CYFD Behavioral Health Services in Collaboration with Protective Services, Juvenile Justice Services, and Early Childhood Education & Care Department is committed to the provision of quality behavioral health services and supports that are trauma-responsive, evidence-based, culturally competent, and youth and family-driven that meet the needs of Children Youth and Families Department’s children, youth and families.

Like this: Like Loading...