Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico offers support for those grieving

The Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico provides a safe and supportive environment for young people and adults after the death of a loved one. Executive Director Jade Richardson Bock discussed what they do to help children find hope and healing during one of the hardest times of their life.

The Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico facilitates support groups, workshops, webinars, and resources that are all available at no charge to those who are grieving. Thanks to the support of community donors – individuals, businesses, and foundations – all services are available to those who grieve at no charge. Call 505-323-0478 for more information.

