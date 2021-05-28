The ALTSD discusses Older Americans Month, volunteer opportunities during COVID-19

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and New Mexico Living has teamed up with several state departments to talk about mental health within the communities they serve, and how they’ve been impacted by the pandemic. Coincidentally, May is also Older Americans Month. The State of New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) Cabinet Secretary, Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, discusses both of these nationally recognized month themes, and how they are applicable to our lives.

