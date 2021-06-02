Dash is Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

New Mexico Living loves helping a four-legged friend find a forever home. Madison Beets, Events and Promotions Coordinator at Animal Humane New Mexico, highlights this week’s Pet of the Week.

Meet Dash. He is a 10 year old Basset Hound Cross who is looking for his forever home. Since losing his owner, he has been making friends, meeting other dogs, and getting to know the Team Members over at Animal Humane New Mexico, who say he is a total sweetheart. Dash would love to go to a home where an older pup is appreciates since he knows all about how to brighten your days and nights. If you think Dash is the perfect fit for your home, contact Animal Humane New Mexico by phone at 505-255-5523 or email them at info@animalhumanenm.org.

