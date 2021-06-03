BernCo’s Movies in the Park returns for the summer

Good news! Movies in the Park are back, but there are some changes being made to ensure everyone’s safety. Carrie Moritomo, Community Engagement and Outreach Manager for Bernalillo County, gives all the details on what the public needs to know to enjoy this annual summer fun.

Movies in the Park returns for the summer of 2021 on June 5. The first movie will be “The Secret Life of Pets 2” on Saturday, June 5 at dusk. Tickets will will be required to reserve a spot, and each ticket will allow for up to six persons in a group for each social circle. There will be food venders onsite. People can bring blankets, lawn chairs, and their own food and drinks as well, however, alcohol, glass, sharp or dangerous items, or video recording devices are not allowed. Go to bernco.gov/MITP for more information.

