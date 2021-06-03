Los Lunas hosting Drive-In Summer Concert Series, kicks off early June

In the absence of large-scale events and particularly live music, the Village of Los Lunas wanted to create an event that could be COVID-proof. So, they decided to combine live music with their drive-in, creating the Summer Concert Series, and it’s been a hit ever since. Recreation Supervisor Marcos Castillo discussed what the Los Lunas Drive-In Summer Concert Series will look like this year.

Guests will have the opportunity to watch live performances from the comfort of their vehicles or have the option to bring lawn chairs outside of their cars. Every month for the summer, the Summer Concert Series will host two local live bands which will be followed up by a movie. Head to the Village of Los Lunas’s website for tickets and more information.

Like this: Like Loading...