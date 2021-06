If you’re big on cars, you’re going to like this. As a dedicated community partner, Rich Ford has been proud to serve New Mexico for 60 years. With two locations, Rich Ford offers new, used, and fleet vehicles, service, and parts, and they brought in a treat for New Mexico Living. Vice President and General Manager of Rich Ford Darin Wade and President of Rich Ford Dennis Snyder stopped by New Mexico Living to showcase some of the Rich Ford’s best vehicles.

Like this: Like Loading...