Land your next job at Job Fest 2021

Machine Operators, Assemblers, Entry-Level Production and Manufacturing jobs, and more. If you’re looking for work, there is something for you. Resource MFG, Select Staffing, and ProDrivers are workforce specialist companies that help good people find good jobs. Branch Manager Daniel Crotwell discusses the hiring event Job Fest 2021 and what positions are looking to be filled.

Job Fest 2021 is on June 8 – 10. Come on in to any of their open offices to talk with the team about your next job. Benefits with comprehensive health, dental, vision coverage, free online education and certification programs, weekly pay, and referral programs are offered to their associates. The application process is easy and even allows the applicant to self-schedule an in-person interview with their team. Apply now at resourcemfg.com for non-driving positions, and at prodrivers.com for Drivers.

