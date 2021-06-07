KRQE Cares Books for Kids and APS Title 1 Storytime in the Park is back

Encouraging kids to read. KRQE Cares Books for Kids and APS Title 1 Story Time in the Park is back this summer.

During the summer, teachers go to designated parks where free lunches are being served by the city and county and hand out a book bag to each child with a new book and recourse to encourage reading in the summer for low-income children. This year will again be a Grab and Go style. In the past years, the teacher would read the book to the children in the park and they’d get to take a new book home afterward.

View full list of Story Time in the Park locations.

