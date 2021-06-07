The Acre keeping you full and satisfied with healthy dishes

Founded back in 2017, The Acre has a seasonally rotating menu that features a variety of casual meat-free comfort food dishes designed to appeal to even the most devoted carnivore. Monday, Owner Shawn Weed announced they will be opening another location in downtown Albuquerque.

The second location is expected to open at the end of the summer on Gold between Second Street and Third Street. It will be located at the old Gold Street Caffe in downtown Albuquerque.

Red Earth Bowl

Ingredients:

1 handful of your favorite raw greens

1/2 of an apple, diced

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 cup of cooked quinoa

1/4 cup of red chile sauce

1/4 cup of black beans (Or pinto if you prefer)

2 tablespoons of red onion, chopped finely

1/4 cup of pepitas (pumpkin seeds) or sunflower seeds

1 teaspoon olive oil

Recipe:

Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Add your olive oil, and once heated, add your onion and cook 1 minute Add your mixed greens, and saute, stirring frequently. After 2 minutes, add your chopped garlic and black beans and cook for one minute. Then add your quinoa, stirring frequently. It will take a few minutes to heat everything thoroughly, and as it’s finishing up, heat your red chile. Pour the cooked ingredients into a nice bowl, and top with your red chile sauce. Garnish with your pepitas. This serves one as a main dish, or 2 as a side.

Like this: Like Loading...