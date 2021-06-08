Genesis Healthcare looking to fill an array of positions

Genesis Healthcare offers a variety of services in more than 325 centers across 24 states. From short-stay and long-term care services sort of medical resources to ventilator and dialysis, Genesis Health Care provides many medical resources.

Right now they are looking to fill an array of positions. Senior Center Nurse Executive Vanessa Rodriguez also talked about some of the incentives Genesis Healthcare offers to nurses. For example, Rodriguez explained how they have flexible schedules, a program where they offer up to $3,000 a year in student loan reimbursement and have competitive pay

To see what positions are aviable in Albuquerque, Belen, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, visit www.genesiscareers.jobs/

Like this: Like Loading...