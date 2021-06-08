How to claim your New Mexico Lottery ticket winnings

The New Mexico Lottery has all sorts of fun games with an array of different prizes you can win. Director of advertising and marketing Wendy Ahlm talked about what games they have and how to claim your prize if you win.

Ahlm reminds lottery players to always check your ticket. Claim Center lobby hours of operations are Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. She also says call 505-342-7561 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment if your claim is over $600 and the Claim Center is closed.

Also, winning tickets up to $99,999 may be claimed by mail. Tickets must be signed, postmarked on or prior to the claim expiration date and mailed with a completed claim form to:

New Mexico Lottery

P.O. Box 93190

Albuquerque, NM 87199-3190

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $899 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to retailers, players and our Legislature, more than 134,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship since the Lottery began 25 years ago.

