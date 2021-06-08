Targeting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Across New Mexico, the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone 12 years and over. However, vaccine hesitancy still remains for a good number of people. Dr. Latha Raja Shankar of Western Sky Community Care talked about what’s keeping some people from getting the vaccine and what can be done to achieve community protection.

The proportion of Americans who describe themselves as skeptical about the vaccine continues to register around 25%. To achieve community protection, public health officials are clear that more people need to be vaccinated. Western Sky Community Care wants aims to inform communities by dispelling myths about the COVID-19 vaccine and building confidence, so we can all return to our lives.

It’s important for anyone considering a COVID-19 vaccine to know the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carefully reviewed safety data from clinical trials and authorized vaccines only after measuring the benefits and risks. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) continue to closely monitor data related to safety. If you have a question about a vaccine’s safety, speak directly with your health care provider or visit the New Mexico Department of health website, cv.nmhealth.org/.

